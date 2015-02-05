FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca to buy Actavis lung drugs as Q4 earnings fall short
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca to buy Actavis lung drugs as Q4 earnings fall short

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Actavis’ branded respiratory drug business in the United States and Canada for an initial payment of $600 million as it seeks external deals to ensure growth.

The announcement came as Britain’s second-biggest drugmaker posted fourth-quarter results that fell short of expectations and said 2015 sales revenue was expected to decline by a mid single-digit percentage rate at constant exchange rates.

Core earnings per share, however, are forecast to increase by a low single-digit percent this year.

The British group, which saw off a $118 billion bid by Pfizer last year, said its sales in the fourth quarter fell 2 percent to $6.68 billion, generating core earnings down 38 percent at 76 cents a share.

Industry analysts had on average forecast sales in the quarter of $6.79 billion and earnings of 82 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.