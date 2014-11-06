FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca lifts sales forecast as Nexium keeps on giving
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca lifts sales forecast as Nexium keeps on giving

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca raised its 2014 sales forecast for the second quarter in a row on Thursday, as the delayed arrival of Nexium generics in the United States kept cash flowing from the heartburn and ulcer pill.

Britain’s second biggest drugmaker, which saw off a $118 billion takeover approach from Pfizer in May, now expects revenue this year to grow in low single digits at constant exchange rates, after previously being seen flat.

Sales in the third quarter rose 5 percent to $6.54 billion, generating “core” earnings, which exclude certain items, down 13 percent at $1.05 a share.

Industry analysts, on average, had forecast sales in the quarter of $6.41 billion and earnings of $1.03 a share, according to Thomson Reuters.

For the full year, core EPS is now expected to decrease at around 10 percent at constant rates -- better than anticipated previously -- although currency is expected to impact negatively by around 5 percent, assuming current exchange rates. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)

