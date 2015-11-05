FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca lifts full-year forecast after in-line Q3
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca lifts full-year forecast after in-line Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca lifted its full-year forecast for revenue and earnings on Thursday, after reporting third-quarter results broadly in line with analyst expectations.

Hit by a stronger dollar and additional generic competition to heartburn drug Nexium, revenue in dollar terms fell 10 percent to $5.95 billion, generating core earnings per share, which exclude certain items, down 2 percent at $1.03 cents.

But, at constant currencies, the company said it now expected 2015 revenue to be in line with 2014, after previously predicting a low single-digit percent decline, while core EPS is expected to show a mid to high single-digit percent increase, from a low single-digit percent increase seen previously.

Industry analysts had on average forecast quarterly sales of $5.97 billion and earnings of $1.03 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)

