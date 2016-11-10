AstraZeneca's drug sales weighed on by flagging Crestor

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Competition from multiple generic versions of its cholesterol fighter Crestor hit AstraZeneca's third-quarter sales but the drugmaker mitigated the damage with income from disposals and good growth in new products.

Revenue declined 4 percent $5.7 billion but core earnings per share (EPS), which exclude some items, rose 28 percent to $1.32, the British group said on Thursday.

Industry analysts had on average forecast quarterly revenue of $5.90 billion and earnings of 97 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters.

For the full year AstraZeneca reiterated its forecast of a low to mid single-digit percentage decline in both revenue and core earnings at constant exchange rates. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)