FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
AstraZeneca's drug sales weighed on by flagging Crestor
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

AstraZeneca's drug sales weighed on by flagging Crestor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Competition from multiple generic versions of its cholesterol fighter Crestor hit AstraZeneca's third-quarter sales but the drugmaker mitigated the damage with income from disposals and good growth in new products.

Revenue declined 4 percent $5.7 billion but core earnings per share (EPS), which exclude some items, rose 28 percent to $1.32, the British group said on Thursday.

Industry analysts had on average forecast quarterly revenue of $5.90 billion and earnings of 97 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters.

For the full year AstraZeneca reiterated its forecast of a low to mid single-digit percentage decline in both revenue and core earnings at constant exchange rates. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.