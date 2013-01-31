FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astra CEO banks on 5 growth platforms, complemented by deals
January 31, 2013 / 10:35 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Astra CEO banks on 5 growth platforms, complemented by deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC Chief Executive Pascal Soriot in media briefing: * CEO says still work to do before laying out future strategy in March * CEO says committed to investing for long-term growth * CEO says company has become too complicated, leading to slow decision-making

sometimes * CEO says has 5 existing growth platforms in Brilinta, diabetes, emerging

markets, respiratory, Japan * CEO says always looking for right business development, acquisition

opportunities * CEO says open to more disruptive or large acquisitions if make sense, but

less likely than smaller ones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
