BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO says 55 stg/shr Pfizer offer would likely never have happened
February 5, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO says 55 stg/shr Pfizer offer would likely never have happened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC CEO Pascal Soriot tells reporters: * CEO says 55 pounds per share offer from Pfizer would likely never have

happened, given U.S. tax rule changes * CEO says on track to deliver 7-8 potential NME submissions in 2015-2016 * CEO says will behave like biotech company in out-licensing products * Research and development exec says 13 phase II or phase III immuno-oncology

registration studies already started or planned to start in 2015 * CEO says prime strategy in immuno-oncology is to bet on drug combinations * For more news, please click here

