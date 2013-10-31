FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca says no change in dividend, M&A strategy under new CFO
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says no change in dividend, M&A strategy under new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, speaking to reporters: * CEO says new CFO Dunoyer brings blend of strategic thinking and financial

expertise * CEO says new CFO won’t change dividend policy * CEO says no change in M&A strategy * CEO says doing better at rebuilding pipeline than expected at beginning of

year * CEO says has seen some slowdown in Chinese demand but still expects long-term

strong growth in China * CEO says have been no approachs from Chinese investigators, no charge against

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
