FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca sees 2017 revenue in line with 2013 level
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

AstraZeneca sees 2017 revenue in line with 2013 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it expected to return to growth after a wave of drug patent expiries earlier than analysts currently forecast, with 2017 revenue likely to be broadly in line with the 2013 level.

Chief Executive Pascal Soriot will also tell the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco that the firm now has 11 new-drug programmes in late-stage Phase III testing, almost double the number a year ago, and 27 in Phase II.

The group has particularly high hopes for its cancer research, where it has started trials for immunotherapy combination treatments for which the first results are anticipated in 2014/2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.