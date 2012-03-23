FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca loses US bid to block generic Seroquel

March 23, 2012

AstraZeneca loses US bid to block generic Seroquel

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday refused to grant a preliminary injunction AstraZeneca sought to delay the market entry of generic versions of its top-selling anti-psychotic drug Seroquel, saying the company failed to make a clear showing that it was entitled to one.

The British pharmaceutical company earlier this month sought an injunction to bar the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from granting final marketing approval of generic forms of Seroquel until December 2012.

U.S. District Judge Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly denied the request for an injunction.

