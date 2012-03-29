FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US court finds Astra Seroquel XR patent infringed
March 29, 2012 / 10:10 PM / 6 years ago

US court finds Astra Seroquel XR patent infringed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Thursday ruled that the formulation patent for AstraZeneca’s big-selling anti-psychotic drug Seroquel XR was valid and had been infringed by Mylan Inc and other companies seeking to sell cheap generic versions of the medicine.

The judgment by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey is limited to the U.S. market only, AstraZeneca said.

Seroquel XR, a longer acting version of Seroquel which also treats depression and bipolar disorder, has annual U.S. sales of about $750 million.

