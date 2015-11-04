FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca, Teva reach deal with states in Medicaid pricing case
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
November 4, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca, Teva reach deal with states in Medicaid pricing case

Sarah N. Lynch

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugmakers AstraZeneca Plc and Cephalon, a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , reached a multistate accord on Wednesday over civil charges they overbilled state Medicaid programs, the New York Attorney General announced.

The settlement with the states comes after the U.S. Justice Department settled parallel civil charges with both companies in July.

The $54 million to be collectively paid was previously announced by the Justice Department. Of that amount, AstraZeneca is responsible for $46.5 million and Cephalon for $7.5 million.

“AstraZeneca makes no concessions or admissions of fault in the settlement agreement and its price reporting decisions were undertaken in good faith,” the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

AstraZeneca said it was in the company’s “best interest” to resolve the matter.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the New York State Medicaid Program will collect nearly $7.5 million from AstraZeneca and a little more than $996,000 from Cephalon as part of the deal.

“Many New Yorkers rely on Medicaid for essential health care services, and when companies overcharge Medicaid, it harms taxpayers and patients alike,” he said in a statement.

Drug manufacturers are required to pay quarterly rebates to state Medicaid programs that provide coverage for the cost of the drugs. The rebates are based on the average manufacturer’s price.

Higher average prices generally translate into higher rebates.

The federal government and the states alleged AstraZeneca and Cephalon treated certain fees to wholesalers as “discounts,” effectively discounting the average manufacturer’s price reported to the government and thereby lowering the rebates they were required to pay.

The settlement with AstraZeneca covered all 50 states, while Cephalon covered most states.

The case was triggered by Ronald Streck, a whistleblower who filed complaints in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.