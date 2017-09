OCt 15 (Reuters) - Astro SA :

* Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it decided to impose a financial penalty of 15,000 zlotys on Astro SA due to company’s missing the deadline for publication of the financial report for 2013 and report for Q1 2014

* Warsaw Stock Exchange orders the company to sign a contract with authorised advisor Source text [bit.ly/1seGvl3]

