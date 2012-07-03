Astro hires CS, Goldman, JPM for $1 bln M'sia IPO-sources

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian pay TV operator Astro All Asia Networks has hired Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to advise on an initial public offering in Kuala Lumpur to raise at least $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

One of the sources said the deal size could reach as much as $1.5 billion.

Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan plans to re-list Astro All Asia Networks by end-September in a deal that would give the pay-TV firm a market capitalisation of up to 15 billion ringgit ($4.7 billion), sources had told Reuters.

The firm is targeting a listing in the week starting Sept 17, one of the sources said.

CIMB and Maybank have already hired for the deal, sources said.

The banks either declined to comment or were not available to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Daniel Stanton and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kevin Lim)