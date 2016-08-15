FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Q&A: Dean Douglas Sylvester on Arizona State law school's surprising growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 15, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Q&A: Dean Douglas Sylvester on Arizona State law school's surprising growth

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Douglas Sylvester is dean of the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, which has been rapidly moving up the U.S. News & World Report rankings of nation's law schools, where it is now no. 25.

On Monday, the university will officially open the Arizona Center for Law & Society, a $129 million, 28,000 square-foot facility in the heart of Phoenix that will house the law school and a community legal center. Applications are up 30 percent from last year, and employment rates 10 months after graduation are 85 percent, among the best in the country.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aTYvNO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.