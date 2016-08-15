Q&A: Dean Douglas Sylvester on Arizona State law school's surprising growth

Douglas Sylvester is dean of the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, which has been rapidly moving up the U.S. News & World Report rankings of nation's law schools, where it is now no. 25.

On Monday, the university will officially open the Arizona Center for Law & Society, a $129 million, 28,000 square-foot facility in the heart of Phoenix that will house the law school and a community legal center. Applications are up 30 percent from last year, and employment rates 10 months after graduation are 85 percent, among the best in the country.

