TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities regulator will seek to have a fine imposed on Tokyo-based asset manager Asuka Asset Management over suspected insider trading in a public share offering by Nippon Sheet Glass in 2010, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

JP Morgan Securities and Daiwa Securities were joint book runners for the deal. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson)