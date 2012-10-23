FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Asur profit rises 12.6 pct in 3rd qtr
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Asur profit rises 12.6 pct in 3rd qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sales rise 16.5 percent to 1.22 billion pesos

* Asur stock jumps 3 percent to record high

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Asur, an airport operator, reported a 12.6 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by higher passenger traffic.

Asur , which operates nine airports in southern Mexico, said it notched profits of 409.07 million pesos ($31.8 million), in line with estimates, compared with 363.45 million pesos in the same quarter last year.

Revenue grew by 16.5 percent to 1.22 billion pesos, Asur said, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 17.8 percent to 691.8 million pesos.

Asur shares rose nearly 3 percent to hit a record intraday-high of 130.73 pesos as the benchmark IPC stock index slipped.

On Tuesday, U.S agriculture mammoth Archer Daniels Midland said it had agreed deal to sell it’s stake in Mexican corn miller Gruma to Asur chairman Fernando Chico Pardo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.