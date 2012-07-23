Mexico's Asur 2nd-qtr profit jumps 20 pct on higher traffic

* Revenue rises 16.5 pct to nearly 1.3 bln pesos

* Passenger traffic up 7.4 pct

* Shares fall 2.14 percent

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste said on Monday its second-quarter profit rose 20 percent, helped by higher passenger traffic.

The company, known locally as Asur , earned 463.2 million pesos ($34.7 million) in the quarter, compared with 386 million pesos in the same period a year ago.

Asur, which operates nine airports in the southeastern part of Mexico including a facility at the popular tourist hub Cancun, said revenue rose to 1.276 billon pesos in the quarter, up 16.5 percent from the second quarter of last year.

Quarterly passenger traffic increased 7.4 percent, with a nearly 15 percent jump in local travelers and a close to 2 percent rise in international passengers, the company said in its report to the Mexican stock exchange.

Asur’s second-quarter EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was 740 million pesos, a 19 percent increase from 622 million pesos reported in year-ago period.

The company’s stock traded down 2.14 percent at 111.10 pesos on the Mexican exchange.