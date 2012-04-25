FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Asur Q1 profit up on increased passenger traffic
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Asur Q1 profit up on increased passenger traffic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 profit 537.97 mln pesos vs 417.38 mln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 21 pct at 1.286 bln pesos

* Passenger traffic up 10.4 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s first-quarter profit rose 28.9 percent, helped by a jump in passenger traffic.

The company, known locally as Asur , earned 537.97 million pesos ($42 million) in the quarter compared with 417.38 million pesos in the same period a year ago.

Asur, which operates nine airports in the southeastern part of Mexico including at the popular tourist hub Cancun, said revenue rose to 1.286 billon pesos in the quarter, up 21 percent from the first quarter of last year.

Quarterly passenger traffic rose 10.4 percent, with a nearly 20 percent jump in local travelers and a close to 6 percent rise in international passengers, the company said in its report to the Mexican stock exchange.

Asur’s first-quarter EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was 828.46 million pesos, a 22.4 percent increase compared with the January to March period in 2011.

The company’s stock closed up 1.38 percent on Tuesday at 101.44 pesos per share on the Mexican exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.