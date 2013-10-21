FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican airport operator ASUR posts 25 percent jump in Q3 profit
October 21, 2013 / 2:19 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican airport operator ASUR posts 25 percent jump in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Monday its third-quarter profit rose 24.9 percent, boosted by rising passenger traffic.

The company, known as Asur , earned 510.9 million pesos ($38.8 million) in the quarter, compared with 409.1 million pesos during the third quarter of 2012.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose by 16.4 percent to 805.5 million pesos, the company said.

Asur added that revenue rose by 7.2 percent to 1.31 billion pesos for the quarter, helped by a 10.7 percent increase in passenger traffic from the year-earlier period.

