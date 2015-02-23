Mexican airport operator Asur says quarterly profit down 20 pct

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun international airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Monday its fourth-quarter profit fell 20.42 percent on exchange-rate losses.

The company, known as Asur, earned 513.23 million pesos ($34.80 million), compared to a profit of 644.89 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 14 percent to 1.69 billion pesos, as passenger traffic for the quarter climbed 14 percent and those passengers spent more money in stores in Asur’s airports, the company said.

Asur shares were up 0.36 percent at 200.16 pesos per share in early trading.