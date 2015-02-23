FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican airport operator Asur says quarterly profit down 20 pct
February 23, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican airport operator Asur says quarterly profit down 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun international airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Monday its fourth-quarter profit fell 20.42 percent on exchange-rate losses.

The company, known as Asur, earned 513.23 million pesos ($34.80 million), compared to a profit of 644.89 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 14 percent to 1.69 billion pesos, as passenger traffic for the quarter climbed 14 percent and those passengers spent more money in stores in Asur’s airports, the company said.

Asur shares were up 0.36 percent at 200.16 pesos per share in early trading.

$1 = 14.7475 pesos at end 2014 Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
