#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Mexican airport operator Asur reports higher 1st-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun international airport and eight others in southern Mexico, on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit as more passengers passed through its airports.

The company, known as Asur, earned 744 million pesos ($49 million), compared to a profit of 634 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 30 percent to 1.797 billion pesos as passenger traffic increased by 12 percent.

Asur shares were down 0.83 percent at 217.22 pesos in morning trading.

$1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
