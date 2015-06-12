FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Asustek says has not ruled out possibility of buying HTC
June 12, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Asustek says has not ruled out possibility of buying HTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds HTC comment, closing share prices)

TAIPEI, June 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Asustek Computer Inc said on Friday it has not ruled out the possibility of acquiring struggling smartphone maker HTC Corp.

Chairman Johnny Shih of Asustek, one of the world’s biggest makers of laptop personal computers and smartphones, made the comment in response to questions raised at its annual general meeting, Chief Financial Officer David Chang told Reuters.

“Our chairman has chatted about the topic internally,” said Chang. “Still, the chances of an actual takeover are not big as Asustek is a company that has depended on organic growth.”

HTC, in a statement, said it would not comment on the remarks, and that it would continue to sell its products to global markets.

HTC shares plunged 20 percent on Monday and Tuesday combined after the company forecast a steep loss for the June quarter, prompting speculation that the company could be acquired.

They ended up 0.7 percent on Friday, while Asustek was off 0.3 percent. The broader market closed flat. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

