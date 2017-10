SYDNEY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd has a technical problem that is affecting the publication of market announcements and is working to resolve it, a spokesman for the exchange said on Wednesday.

The network problem had not affected trading, the spokesman said.

The bourse operator experienced a similar but unrelated problem with company announcements earlier in the month. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)