FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia's ASX appoints new chief after high profile resignation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

Australia's ASX appoints new chief after high profile resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australia's ASX Ltd appointed Dominic Stevens as the exchange operator's chief executive, it said on Monday, following the resignation of its former CEO in the wake of corruption allegations.

Stevens, who takes up his new role immediately, was CEO of Challenger Group, an Australia financial services company, from 2008 to 2012.

His appointment ends the ASX's search for a replacement for Elmer Funke Kupper who resigned abruptly in March as police investigated allegations of bribery at gambling company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, which he previously headed. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.