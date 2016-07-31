FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Australia's ASX appoints new chief after high-profile resignation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's ASX appoints new chief after high-profile resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds ASX's size, quotes)

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australia's ASX Ltd, the world's 14th-largest stock exchange by traded shares, on Monday said it hired a new chief executive officer following the resignation of its former leader in the wake of corruption allegations.

The exchange said it hired one of its non-executive company directors, Dominic Stevens, as its new of CEO, effective immediately. Stevens was CEO of financial services company Challenger Ltd from 2008 to 2012.

"He is popular and highly-regarded by ASX's board, staff and major stakeholders," ASX Chairman Rick Holliday-Smith said in a statement.

His appointment ends the ASX's search for a replacement for Elmer Funke Kupper who resigned abruptly in March as police investigated allegations of bribery at gambling company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, which he previously headed.

Reporting by Cecile Lefort and Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer and Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.