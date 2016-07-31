UPDATE 1-Australia's ASX appoints new chief after high-profile resignation

(Adds ASX's size, quotes)

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australia's ASX Ltd, the world's 14th-largest stock exchange by traded shares, on Monday said it hired a new chief executive officer following the resignation of its former leader in the wake of corruption allegations.

The exchange said it hired one of its non-executive company directors, Dominic Stevens, as its new of CEO, effective immediately. Stevens was CEO of financial services company Challenger Ltd from 2008 to 2012.

"He is popular and highly-regarded by ASX's board, staff and major stakeholders," ASX Chairman Rick Holliday-Smith said in a statement.

His appointment ends the ASX's search for a replacement for Elmer Funke Kupper who resigned abruptly in March as police investigated allegations of bribery at gambling company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, which he previously headed.