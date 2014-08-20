FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 20, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's ASX annual net profit up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Australian Securities Exchange posted a 10 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday, meeting estimates, led by higher share floats in the year.

ASX Ltd posted net profit of A$383.2 ($355.8) for the year-ended June compared with A$348.2 a year ago. That was up from a A$381.2 million estimate from 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It declared a final dividend of 89.9 cents, up 9.2 percent.

ASX has benefited from a strong recovery in initial public offerings in recent months. Australia had record new listings in the six months to June 30, with $4.1 billion raised, some five times the amount over the same period last year.

It had 107 new listings during the year, it said. ($1 = 1.0771 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
