September 19, 2016 / 12:26 AM / in a year

Australia's stock exchange to open on Tuesday after technology glitch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Australian Securities Exchange said it will open as normal on Tuesday after a technology glitch in the previous session disrupted trading.

A hardware failure in its main database on Monday meant opening was delayed by more than an hour and cut short the afternoon trading by about 90 minutes.

But in a statement of its website, the ASX said trading on its equity market would open on Tuesday as normal, to the relief of the market.

“One suspects that there will be an air of relief and many will be pleased that the technical glitch happened on a day where corporate news flow was limited and the leads from Wall Street were as flat as you will ever see,” said Chris Weston, Chief Market Strategist, IG Markets.

“That subdued volatility, however, may change this week with the (Bank of Japan) and (U.S. Federal Reserve) meeting dictating that the exchange simply needs to be open, which I am sure it will as these issues happen, but as long as we know it won’t happen again then confidence is not materially lost.” (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

