Australia's ASX may extend trading hours

SYDNEY, April 3 (Reuters) - The Australian Securities Exchange said on Tuesday it may extend its trading hours and ease restrictions for small resources companies in a bid to attract Asian investors and capitalise on Australia’s strong resources sector.

The trading hours proposal would extend bourse trading to 6 p.m. Sydney time, instead of 4 p.m. at present, the Australian Financial Review reported, bringing Australian trading hours in line with their Asian counterparts.

“I can see some benefits because I’d like to overlap with the full Asian market and I’d like to attract more Asian investment to our market, and to do that you have to be open when they’re open,” Chief Executive Elmer Funke Kupper told the newspaper.

Funke Kupper added that extra trading hours posed some difficulties, and may not be met with open arms by the whole industry, the paper said.

Australia’s ASX, operator of Asia’s fourth-largest bourse, lost its more-than-two-decade-old monopoly of the Australian market late last year with the launch of Chi-X, part of the Nomura controlled Chi-X Global.

The ASX said in a consultation paper that it hoped to see some of the rule changes implemented by November 2012.

Under the proposals, the capital raising limit for listed groups with a market capitalisation of A$300 million ($312 million) or less would be raised to 25 percent of the value of the company, or 15 percent without shareholder approval. Current restrictions restrict a capital raising to 15 percent.

In 2013 the ASX will also fund a 12-month trial of a new equity research scheme, designed to provide independent research for ASX-listed companies with a market capitalisation under $1 billion.

The ASX will also look to relax its listing rules for junior companies in order to attract new floats from the booming resources sector.

Australia’s stock market is the world’s eighth largest with a combined capitalisation of about $1.3 trillion.