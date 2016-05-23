FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey to sell confiscated Islamic lender Bank Asya, TMSF fund says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Turkey to sell confiscated Islamic lender Bank Asya, TMSF fund says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) has decided to sell confiscated Islamic lender Bank Asya , it said on Monday, following uncertainty over whether it would be forced to liquidate the bank.

The government seized the assets of the Islamic lender a year ago, saying its financial structure and management presented a threat to the financial system.

Founded by followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, an arch-foe of President Tayyip Erdogan, Bank Asya is one of more than 20 companies affiliated with the religious movement which have been targeted in a government crackdown. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.