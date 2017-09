Aug 12 (Reuters) - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG : * Says Q1 revenue of EUR 141.3 million versus previous year’s total of EUR

142.5 million * Says Q1 profit EUR 7.58 million versus EUR 6.6MLN year ago * Says Q1 EBITDA of EUR 29.13 million versus EUR 28.11 million last year * Says Q1 EBIT EUR 13.32 million versus EUR 10.44 million year ago