FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Atari issues 16 million euros convertible bond
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 16, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Atari issues 16 million euros convertible bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of ‘rights’ in first bullet point. Adds dropped word ‘days’ in final bullet point)

Dec 16(Reuters) - Atari SA :

* Said on Dec. 15 it is to raise 16 million euros ($19.92 million) through a convertible bond with preferential subscription rights

* Bonds to reach maturity in 2020 and will pay an annual coupon of 7.5 percent

* Nomimal value is 0.35 euro per convertible bond, which are convertible on basis of one share per convertible bond

* Shareholders may buy two convertible bonds for every seven shares held

* Subscription period runs from Dec. 18, 2014 to Feb. 12, 2015

* Says goals are to refinance Alden loan of 11 million euros ($13.70 million), which matures on Sept. 30, 2015, and to strenghten cash flow

* Says that in case of excess demand this loan is likely to be increased to 18.4 million euros ($22.91 million)

* Says that in case of less than 75 percent subscription company will organize a withdrawal period of two days

Source text: bit.ly/13sOJPh

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8030 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.