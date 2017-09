Dec 16 (Reuters) - Atari SA :

* Reported on Monday H1 net loss group share of 2.4 million euros ($3.0 million) versus net loss of 1.2 million euros in H1 last year

* Aims to significantly increase revenue and maintain breakeven current operating income in FY 2014/2015

* Aims to make a profit in H2

