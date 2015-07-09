Munich Re mulls cancelling takeover of Greece's ATE Insurance

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re is considering calling off its planned 90 million euro ($99 million) takeover of Greece’s ATE Insurance if political developments in Greece deteriorate, the company said on Thursday.

Greece’s Piraeus Bank agreed to sell its ATE Insurance business to Ergo Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Munich Re in November.

The deal has yet to receive the regulatory approvals required for closing. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by David Holmes)