FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich Re mulls cancelling takeover of Greece's ATE Insurance
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 4:03 PM / 2 years ago

Munich Re mulls cancelling takeover of Greece's ATE Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re is considering calling off its planned 90 million euro ($99 million) takeover of Greece’s ATE Insurance if political developments in Greece deteriorate, the company said on Thursday.

Greece’s Piraeus Bank agreed to sell its ATE Insurance business to Ergo Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Munich Re in November.

The deal has yet to receive the regulatory approvals required for closing. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.