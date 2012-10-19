FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Atea says takeover talks stopped
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 19, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

Norway's Atea says takeover talks stopped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s Atea ASA has ended talks with a potential buyer, it said late on Thursday, after earlier announcing it was in discussions with an unnamed private equity fund for a deal that would value the IT firm at least $1.2 billion.

“The discussions have now been discontinued as it has not been possible to reach a final agreement between the potential offeror and the largest shareholder of the Company, Systemintegration ApS,” Atea said in a statement.

The private equity fund had been in talks about buying the 28.46 percent stake held by Systemintegration ApS, Atea’s largest shareholder.

Shares in Atea rose 12.7 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.