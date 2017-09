Dec 15 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Signed a frame agreement with University of Helsinki for reselling Microsoft software licenses to Finnish universities and polytechnics

* Contract will have effect from Jan. 1, 2015

* Agreement is valid for three years with an option for one additional year and has an estimated annual value of 4-5 million euro