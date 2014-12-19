FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atea chosen for framework agreement to deliver client hardware and related services in Sweden
December 19, 2014

BRIEF-Atea chosen for framework agreement to deliver client hardware and related services in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Says has been chosen for a framework agreement to deliver client hardware and related services to county council, Västra Götalandsregionen for about 47 000 workplaces

* Says estimated total annual value of agreement is 100 million Swedish crowns ($13.00 million)

* Says agreement runs for three years with an option for further additional three years

* For Atea, this is a new framework agreement

* Atea is the only supplier in the agreement

* The decision may be appealed within ten days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6905 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
