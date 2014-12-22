FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atea: Norwegian Armed Forces choose Atea
December 22, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Atea: Norwegian Armed Forces choose Atea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Says Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation/information and communication services (FLO/IKT) has awarded Atea the frame agreement

* Says deal is regarding “acquisition of ICT equipment and associated services for Norwegian Armed Forces’ secure ICT platforms”

* Says agreement is valid for 3 years with optional 2 + 2 years

* Says estimates contract value to 300 million Norwegian crowns ($40.90 million) annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3348 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

