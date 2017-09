Sept 8 (Reuters) - Atea ASA

* Says Robert Giori has taken over as CFO of Atea

* Says as announced on April 29 Giori has taken over as CFO and in connection with employment has been granted 200,000 share options Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)