BRIEF-Atea Q3 revenue NOK 5.17 billion in line with expectations

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Atea ASA

* Q3 revenue 5.17 billion Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 5 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBITDA 205 million crowns (Reuters poll 191 million crowns)

* Says expects continued growth in it infrastructure market, as organizations invest in new it solutions to enhance productivity

* Says in 2014 will pay a dividend of 6.00 crowns per share to shareholders in two equal installments in May and October 2014