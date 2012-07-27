FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to sell ATEbank's healthy assets to Piraeus
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 27, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Greece to sell ATEbank's healthy assets to Piraeus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s fifth-biggest lender Piraeus Bank will buy the healthy assets of cash-strapped state lender ATEbank that was put on the block earlier this week, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

The government, which owns a 70 percent stake in ATEbank, had been under pressure from the country’s lenders to restructure the ailing bank.

The Bank of Greece, in a statement, said ATEbank’s performing loans and securities portfolio as well its deposits would be sold to Piraeus. It did not provide a value for the sale. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.