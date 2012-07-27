UPDATE 2-Greece hands ATEbank's healthy assets to Piraeus

(Adds analyst comments)

By Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou

ATHENS, July 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s fourth-biggest lender Piraeus Bank will take over the healthy assets of cash-strapped state lender ATEbank, which the country’s creditors have long demanded be restructured to prevent it from draining state coffers.

Greece’s central bank said in a statement on Friday Piraeus would take over ATEbank’s performing loans and securities portfolio, as well its deposits. The government has a roughly 90 percent stake in the ailing lender.

A senior banking official close to the deal said no money changed hands in the transaction. “There was no other offer,” the official said. “The transaction puts a stop to losses for the state.”

Piraeus, which had confirmed its interest in ATEbank earlier this month, said ATEbank would retain its brand within the group. Greece’s central bank said the deal was agreed after sounding out local and foreign banks. The official said Piraeus was left as the only suitor after others pulled out.

“From the moment that they take over ATEbank’s entire staff, it makes sense that there would be no price tag,” said Miranda Xafa, CEO of investment consultants EF Consulting Ltd, referring to Piraeus’s pledge to not fire any of the loss-making bank’s workers.

Banking analysts said the outcome appeared to be one that benefited both the state and Piraeus.

“The state won’t have to shut down ATEbank, as it should due to the losses it incurs from it. At the same time, it strengthens Piraeus, which might not have hoped for such a good outcome,” said one analyst who declined to named.

“ATEbank will bolster Piraeus’s capital adequacy, which wasn’t good. The state will no longer have to fund a loss-making bank,” the analyst added.

CAPITAL INJECTION

ATEbank failed a European stress test last year and had not published its 2011 results while it awaited a final decision on its future. It is estimated that the bank requires a capital injection of as much as 5 billion euros to continue operating.

European Union sources said in June the European Commission had been pushing Greece to wind down certain banks, possibly including ATEbank, an agricultural lender founded in 1929, though the Greek finance ministry denied that report.

ATEbank’s toxic assets will be absorbed by Greece’s bank bailout fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, while some units will be taken over by the state, the central bank said.

Greek banks are under pressure to consolidate in a bid to create bigger entities better able to survive the debt crisis.

A fifth year of recession, deposit outflows and fears that Greece could crash out of the euro have hammered the country’s banking system, which has relied on the European Central Bank and the Greek central bank for its liquidity needs.

Inspectors from the so-called troika of European Union and International Monetary Fund are visiting Athens to monitor the country’s progress - or lack of - in meeting in the terms of its latest bailout package.

“It looks like the troika’s arrival produced immediate results,” Manos Hatzidakis, a banking analyst at Beta Securities, said. (Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by David Holmes)