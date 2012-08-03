FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek central bank chief defends Piraeus-ATEbank deal
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 5 years ago

Greek central bank chief defends Piraeus-ATEbank deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Greece’s central bank chief defended a decision to hand over agricultural lender ATEbank’s healthy assets to Piraeus Bank, saying the state-controlled lender was not viable and required a capital boost to continue operating.

“The transaction process was done with absolute respect for law and transparency,” George Provopoulos told parliament on Friday.

“ATEbank was not viable. If it shut down, we would have had thousands of unemployed youths... the systemic stability that we have carefully safeguard would have been shaken.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.