FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atenor Group announces ruling of criminal court of Turnhout
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Atenor Group announces ruling of criminal court of Turnhout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Atenor Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday the criminal court of Turnhout ruled on Jan. 14 on case concerning transfer of a former Atenor Group unit in November 1999

* Case concerned acquisition by the Belgian unit of Societe Generale of 18 companies, including Entreprises Megeotte, sold by Atenor Group in 1999

* Says court, on Jan. 14, declared that Atenor Group and its management had acted in good faith, had not committed any infringement and acquitted them

* Says the prosecutor's office has appealed this ruling and therefore this case is not yet finally closed Source text: bit.ly/1F4qL9V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.