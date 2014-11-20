FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atenor Group says FY 2014 results to approach FY 2013 results
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Atenor Group says FY 2014 results to approach FY 2013 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Atenor Group :

* Says in absence of major unforeseeable events, FY 2014 results to approach FY 2013 results

* In Erasmonde - American Energy case, Court of Cassation rejected appeal from October 2013 referral decision against 13 companies and persons including Atenor

* Says Council Chamber of Brussels decided to return D-Facto-CABEPO case to Criminal Court

* Confirms that it has not committed any fraud, in regard to tax or to company law, and is confident of having its good faith recognised in all cases Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.