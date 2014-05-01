FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish call center operator Atento files for IPO of up to $300 mln
May 1, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Spanish call center operator Atento files for IPO of up to $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Spanish call center operator Atento SA, owned by Bain Capital Partners LLC, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its ordinary shares.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Itau BBA were among the lead underwriters for the offering, the company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/wef98v)

Private equity firm Bain Capital bought Atento Group from Telefónica SA for about 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion), including debt, in 2012.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
