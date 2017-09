Sept 4 (Reuters) - Atevia AG : * Says H1 group sales increased to EUR 1.3 million (prior year. EUR 1.0 million) * Says H1 EBT of EUR 2.2 million (H1 2013: EUR 1.2 million) * Says H1 result increased by EUR 0.7 million to EUR 2.1 million * Says H1 profit from ordinary activities EUR 2.24 million versus EUR 1.20

million year ago * Says expects FY 2014 positive result in low single-digit million range