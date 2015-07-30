Athabasca Oil's loss narrows as expenses fall

July 30 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer Athabasca Oil Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by a 23 percent fall in expenses.

The company’s net loss narrowed to C$29 million ($22.3 million), or 7 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$56.8 million, or 14 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Athabasca also turned cash flow positive from operations, a key indicator of a company’s ability to pay for new projects and drilling.