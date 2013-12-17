FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Athabasca Oil to spend 42 pct less in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Canada's Athabasca Oil to spend 42 pct less in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Athabasca Oil Corp said it planned to spend 42 percent less in 2014 to develop its assets, as it awaits government approval for its Dover project.

The company, an oil sands and unconventional oil developer, holds 40 percent of the Dover project in Alberta, while PetroChina Co Ltd holds the rest.

Athabasca has the option of exercising a $1.32 billion put option with PetroChina once the Dover project is approved.

Athabasca had warned in October that it could cut its budget, sell light oil assets or incur more debt if approval on the Dover project was denied. ()

The company on Tuesday said it will spend C$460 million ($435 million) in 2014 - C$348 million for developing thermal oil assets and C$106 million for light oil assets. The remaining money will be used for corporate expenses.

Athabasca had said last year it would spend C$798 million to develop its oil assets in Alberta in 2013, and finance capital costs through cash-on-hand, debt and cash flow from production.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.