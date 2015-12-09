FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France probes awarding of Eugene world championships
December 9, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

France probes awarding of Eugene world championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France’s national financial prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into the conditions under which Eugene, Oregon was awarded the right to host the 2021 World Athletics Championships, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors decided to open the investigation on Dec. 1 following reports in international media, the spokesman added.

“At this point, no conclusions can be drawn,” he said, adding: “We considered that there are elements that merit being checked out.”

In April this year the hosting rights were surprisingly awarded without a bidding process, to the surprise of the Swedish city of Gothenburg, which was in the process of preparing to present its own case.

The spokesman declined to say why the issue merited investigation in France.

Then-president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lamine Diack, is already under investigation in France. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

