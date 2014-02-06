FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athenahealth profit beats estimate, shares rise
February 6, 2014

Athenahealth profit beats estimate, shares rise

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Healthcare software company Athenahealth Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as margins expanded, sending its shares up 14 percent in extended trading.

Net income rose to $13.1 million, or 34 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $5.9 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Athenahealth earned 57 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 48 percent to $171.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 44 cents on revenue of $168.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

